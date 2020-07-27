Chopard Flagship Plans Move to Fifth Avenue
New York—Chopard’s flagship store has a new address.
The jeweler’s boutique has moved to the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street from its former home on Madison Avenue and East 63rd Street.
The store is near David Yurman’s new flagship and shares a neighborhood with Van Cleef & Arpels, Mikimoto, Piaget, Hublot and Verdura.
Chopard’s move-in date is yet to be determined, a spokesperson told National Jeweler.
The boutique will be located in the historic Crown Building, constructed in 1921 by August Heckscher and designed by Warren and Wetmore, the designers behind the Grand Central Terminal.
The building, owned by Brookfield Properties, also houses the new Aman Hotel and Residences.
The jeweler said the move highlights how important the U.S. market is to the brand’s future.
“Even in these uncertain times, our family maison is looking to the future, the opening of this boutique in 2021 is also a message of hope and optimism addressed to New York and New Yorkers whom we so greatly admire,” said the Scheufele family in a press release announcing the relocation.
The family has owned and operated the watch company for nearly 60 years.
Louis-Ulysse Chopard, the son of a Swiss farmer, founded the company in 1860.
He passed it along to later generations of the Chopard family until the 1960s, when Karl-Friedrich Scheufele III, a German watchmaker and goldsmith, took the reins.
