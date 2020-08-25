The Tiffany Diamond Takes Center Stage in New Mystery Thriller

New York—The Tiffany Diamond is set to make its silver screen debut.

A recreation of the 128-carat fancy yellow diamond will be featured in “Death on the Nile,” a new film by director Kenneth Branagh based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel.

The iconic diamond will be at the center of the storyline and will be worn alongside other Tiffany designs throughout the film.

The story begins when Belgian detective Hercule Poirot takes a trip to Egypt on a river steamer, but his vacation is interrupted after a couple’s honeymoon is cut short and he must search for their killer.

With the Egyptian desert and Giza pyramids serving as backdrop, the film follows Poirot’s journey as he meets fellow travelers, encounters the Tiffany Diamond, and unfurls the fatal mystery.

“A central role in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel is deserving of our priceless diamond,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer at Tiffany & Co., in a press release about the diamond’s role in the film.

“The Tiffany Diamond is a priceless symbol of the highest standards of virtuosity and craftsmanship at Tiffany, and rarely makes an appearance beyond its vault.”

Seldom removed from its case, it has previously been worn by Audrey Hepburn in press photos for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and by Lady Gaga when she won an Oscar for her performance in “A Star is Born.”

It was recently on display as part of Tiffany’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition in Shanghai.



The diamond was discovered in 1877 as a 287.42-carat rough diamond from the Kimberley mines in South Africa and bought by Charles Lewis Tiffany.

The rough was cut in Paris in 1878 into a 128.54-carat cushion-shape brilliant with 82 facets to showcase its fire and beauty.

The jeweler will be promoting the film in stores and across its digital platforms before its October premiere, showing off its selection of radiant yellow diamonds and other jewels shown on screen.

Select Tiffany stores will have a “Death on the Nile” curation, showcasing Tiffany diamond jewelry similar to pieces in the film, including one-of-a-kind high jewelry, items from the Tiffany & Co. Victoria collection and Schlumberger designs.

The film will inspire Tiffany’s window displays at the Tiffany Flagship Next Door in New York, the Beverly Hills boutique in Los Angeles, and the Old Bond Street location in London.

The 20th Century Studios mystery thriller will debut in theaters Oct. 23.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.