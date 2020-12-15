Ben Bridge Jeweler to Utilize ‘Salesfloor’ Digital Platform

New York—Ben Bridge Jeweler has partnered with Salesfloor to use the mobile clienteling and virtual selling platform across its stores and the Pandora stores it owns and operates.

The fine jewelry retailer will use Salesfloor’s omnichannel solutions to allow store associates to bridge online and offline sales channels and make the online customer shopping experience more personalized.

Services Salesfloor offers include video chat, online appointment setting, live chat, email, text messaging, associate “storefronts” to drive sales within their network, and access to online customer insights.

Ben Bridge Jewels operates more than 70 locations between its own branded stores and Pandora concept stores.

Three hundred “Personal Jewelers” or sales associates at Ben Bridge and Pandora stores across North America will use the Salesfloor platform.

Ben Bridge Jeweler President and CEO Lisa Bridge said: “With over a century of experience as a Personal Jeweler, the Ben Bridge team cherishes its role in celebrating milestones both big and small.

“Everything we do is focused on delivering beautiful, highly curated jewelry and an exceptional experience for our customers. With Salesfloor, we’re able to expand that experience with the ability to connect with customers in an intuitive and thoughtful approach—anywhere, anytime.”

Salesfloor said more than 45,000 associates across various retail sectors currently use its platform, with data from the third quarter showing the average associate served close to 100 customers online per week.

Other retail clients using Salesfloor include Chico’s, Bloomingdales, Saks and Cos Bar.