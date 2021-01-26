National Jeweler

ERA Launches ‘Watch Market Share Report’

Omaha, Neb.—The Edge Retail Academy has introduced a new report to show watch manufacturers their key performance indicators.

ERA said with more than 1,100 of its clients’ retail stores contributing sales and inventory data to The Edge point-of-sale system and Vendor Pulse programs, aggregated data exceeds $2 billion in annual sales.

Subscribers to Vendor Pulse can see their aggregated data and better understand sell-through and inventory levels.

20210126 ERA watchesThis image shows the layout of the key performance indicators for watch manufacturers
Now, as part of Vendor Pulse, ERA has launched a report that will focus solely on watch manufacturers, providing insights such as market share and data from competitors.

“Watch makers, like manufacturers in all jewelry categories, are very interested in their sales, sell-through and market share statistics,” said ERA Director of Business Development Sherry Smith.

“Our report is able to aggregate the data across hundreds of stores and present this actionable data in one report.”





TAGS:   Watches , Retail
