Breitling Is Introducing a Watch Subscription Program

By Ashley Davis
Breitling said its new subscription service, which allows clients to try three refurbished watches consecutively in a year period, is all about “inclusive luxury.” Here, a subscriber selects a model from the brand’s portfolio of refurbished watches.
New York—Breitling is getting in on the subscription service craze.

The brand has announced an innovative program unusual for the rarified world of Swiss watchmaking—#BreitlingSelect, a subscription service in which participants can try up to three watches in a 12-month period.

The program just launched in the United States, with other countries to follow.

Here’s how it works, according to Breitling.

Participants select a Breitling from a portfolio of refurbished timepieces—new watches are not included in the program— a maximum of three models delivered to their homes during the year-long contract.

Customers keep each watch for at least one month, and a maximum of six months, and one at a time.

Clients can purchase one of the refurbished watches they’ve tried, with Breitling offering a discount based off points earned during the subscription period.

Initially available only online at Breitling.com, #BreitlingSelect will also be offered at boutiques and some of its global retailers soon, the brand said.


The subscription service costs $450 initially, plus $129 per month, for a total of $1,998 per year.

Customers in Austria, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland will have access to the service next.

“This program is a natural extension of our ambitious digital strategy, most visible through our thriving e-commerce and our new blockchain-enabled digital passport,” said CEO Georges Kern.

“Both reset the way we engage with our clients. This is not only a substantial innovation in the watch industry, but also a demonstration of Breitling’s inclusive luxury approach.”


