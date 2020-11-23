Watch: Communicating in Times of Crisis
New York—The old adage in communications was for companies to remain neutral and never get political so as not to alienate any current or potential customers.
In 2020, we’ve seen an enormous shift away from that attitude as our country faced the global pandemic, intense discourse on race and police brutality, and finally, a presidential election, which is always contentious and was perhaps more so this year.
Two leading fine jewelry publicists, Cindy Krupp of Krupp Group and Jen Lowitz of IHPR, unpack the new public relations rules, as consumers demand to know where their favorite brands stand.
Watch their conversation below.
Join us Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. EST as Associate Editor Lenore Fedow chats with Retail Minded's Nicole Leinbach Rehyle on predictions for the holiday season.
Register or find out more at nationaljeweler.com/webinars.
