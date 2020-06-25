Tacori Is About to Be the Jewelry Star of a New Reality Show
Los Angeles—Tacori is headed for the small screen this summer.
The Los Angeles-based jewelry maker’s styles will be featured on a new Netflix reality show called “Say I Do.”
Premiering July 1, “Say I Do” is from the brains behind the rebooted “Queer Eye” series, which sees a group of five stylish men with talents ranging from fashion styling to cooking give regular people makeovers, while also uplifting and empowering them.
“Say I Do” promises a similar concept, with three experts helping plan a couple’s wedding in only a week. Just like “Queer Eye,” the recently released trailer promises plenty of feel-good moments.
Tacori is remaining mum on the exact nature of its relationship with the show, though it seems likely it will provide the engagement rings and wedding bands for each participating couple, à la Neil Lane and “The Bachelor” franchise.
WATCH: Netflix's "Say I Do" Trailer
The jeweler also recently announced an extension of a popular promotion to keep consumers flocking to retail partners.
Originally launched in February and now renamed “Love Platinum,” the promotion entices consumers with a $500 gift card toward their next platinum jewel when they purchase their first platinum piece from the brand.
Customers’ second platinum purchase will earn them a $250 gift card toward additional platinum styles.
“We originally launched the platinum program in February, which was intended to run through the end of May,” said Michelle Chila, Tacori’s senior vice president of marketing and public relations, in a statement.
“Given statewide closures impacting all businesses from March through May, we decided to extend this promotional support through the end of 2020 to support our partners and customers as stores re-open and re-build their businesses.”
The offer is valid through December 31. All gift cards must be redeemed by May 31, 2021.
Platinum Guild International USA President Jenny Luker added: “Tacori is a long-time platinum partner and we are thrilled to learn that they are extending the ‘Love Platinum’ program. Promotions like these are extremely important on a retail level, both in regard to metal awareness for consumers, as well as how platinum can benefit and differentiate a retailer’s business.”
Tacori reopened its workshop mid-May, per California guidelines. Members of the company with the ability to do so are working from home to allow for enough space to appropriately distance on-site staff.
The company is also adhering to a new, rigorous cleaning protocol and schedule, and offering virtual consultations for customers.
Tacori outlined all the measures it’s taking to fight the spread of COVID-19 on its website.
WATCH: Netflix's "Say I Do" Trailer
