A Brooklyn Agency Has Created an Ad for Jewelers, With Love

Brooklyn, N.Y.—As the coronavirus pandemic continues, retailers are faced with a dilemma—how to reach out to customers without sounding tone-deaf to the crisis at hand.It is possible to keep in touch with customers and still be sensitive to our collective new reality.Cindy Krupp, founder of public relations and brand strategy firm Krupp Group, shared her tips in a recent interview with National Jeweler, advising retailers to listen to customers and be transparent about the impact of the crisis on the business to avoid sounding out of touch.In Brooklyn, New York, creative agency and production company 3rd Strand LLC started a video project to lend a hand to independent jewelers in North America looking to connect with customers.The company’s “With Love” video is designed to appeal to consumers’ emotions, highlighting jewelry’s role in life’s special moments and the emotional bonds between loved ones.“When life seems fragile, remember those bonds that are unbreakable,” reads the quotation in the opening scene.

The WITH LOVE Campaign from 3rd Strand LLC on Vimeo.