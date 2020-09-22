National Jeweler

Joy Joya’s New Book Dives into Jewelry Marketing

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
“Jewelry Marketing Joy: An Approachable Introduction to Marketing Your Jewelry Brand”
Los Angeles—Laryssa Wirstiuk, founder and creative director of the jewelry marketing agency Joy Joya, has some tips to share.

Her new book, “Jewelry Marketing Joy: An Approachable Introduction to Marketing Your Jewelry Brand,” is a 310-page guide designed with jewelry entrepreneurs in mind.

20200922 Laryssa WirstiukLaryssa WirstiukThe book delves into gaining customer awareness, building a reputation, and growing at a sustainable pace.

There are 18 chapters in total, covering how to utilize data, manage growth, measure results, marketing, and more.

Wirstiuk penned the book after hearing from jewelry entrepreneurs who were frustrated by “lackluster” marketing results.

“Unsure about how to assemble an individualized strategy, they spread themselves too thin across all marketing platforms and end up feeling overwhelmed and defeated," said Wirstiuk in a press release about her book.

Her goal was to clear up marketing misconceptions and create a resource guide for jewelry entrepreneurs who already have a digital presence or are trying to create one following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book is currently available for pre-order online and will be officially published on Oct.13.





TAGS:   Marketing , Education
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy