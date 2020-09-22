Joy Joya’s New Book Dives into Jewelry Marketing

Los Angeles—Laryssa Wirstiuk, founder and creative director of the jewelry marketing agency Joy Joya, has some tips to share.

Her new book, “Jewelry Marketing Joy: An Approachable Introduction to Marketing Your Jewelry Brand,” is a 310-page guide designed with jewelry entrepreneurs in mind.



Laryssa WirstiukThe book delves into gaining customer awareness, building a reputation, and growing at a sustainable pace.

There are 18 chapters in total, covering how to utilize data, manage growth, measure results, marketing, and more.

Wirstiuk penned the book after hearing from jewelry entrepreneurs who were frustrated by “lackluster” marketing results.

“Unsure about how to assemble an individualized strategy, they spread themselves too thin across all marketing platforms and end up feeling overwhelmed and defeated," said Wirstiuk in a press release about her book.

Her goal was to clear up marketing misconceptions and create a resource guide for jewelry entrepreneurs who already have a digital presence or are trying to create one following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book is currently available for pre-order online and will be officially published on Oct.13.