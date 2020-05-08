The Edge, Zillion Partner for One-Click Jewelry Insurance
Palo Alto, Calif.—Jewelry insurer Zillion and retail management system The Edge have partnered to provide jewelry store customers with immediate insurance through one-click technology at the point of sale.
The technology comes at no extra cost for The Edge jewelers, and, because it’s already integrated with The Edge, there’s no data entry required by the stores.
At the time of purchase, Zillion’s technology sends an insurance offer via SMS text to the customer’s smartphone.
If the customer accepts the offer, the jeweler’s POS provides the information and the customer purchases the insurance directly from Zillion.
Zillion’s technology offers clients 10 days of no-obligation insurance while they evaluate their longer-term insurance needs in addition to annual coverage options.
“The new Edge software feature enables a better customer experience,” Zillion Co-Founder and Managing Director Adam Black said in a press release.
“We are reinventing jewelry insurance and are overjoyed to be able to support jewelers and help their customers protect the things they love. We have removed all of the friction, and the mere simplicity of the program is the icing on the cake.”
For more information, visit MyZillion.com/TheEdge.
