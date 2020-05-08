National Jeweler

The Edge, Zillion Partner for One-Click Jewelry Insurance

Palo Alto, Calif.—Jewelry insurer Zillion and retail management system The Edge have partnered to provide jewelry store customers with immediate insurance through one-click technology at the point of sale.

The technology comes at no extra cost for The Edge jewelers, and, because it’s already integrated with The Edge, there’s no data entry required by the stores.

At the time of purchase, Zillion’s technology sends an insurance offer via SMS text to the customer’s smartphone.

If the customer accepts the offer, the jeweler’s POS provides the information and the customer purchases the insurance directly from Zillion.

Zillion’s technology offers clients 10 days of no-obligation insurance while they evaluate their longer-term insurance needs in addition to annual coverage options.

“The new Edge software feature enables a better customer experience,” Zillion Co-Founder and Managing Director Adam Black said in a press release.

“We are reinventing jewelry insurance and are overjoyed to be able to support jewelers and help their customers protect the things they love. We have removed all of the friction, and the mere simplicity of the program is the icing on the cake.”

For more information, visit MyZillion.com/TheEdge.



TAGS:   Technology , Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy