You Can Shop Muse Showroom IRL at This NYC Pop-Up
New York—Fine jewelry sales showroom Muse has long carved out its own unique identity independent of its designer roster, hosting its own booth at the Couture show in Las Vegas and even selling directly to consumers via an ecommerce site.
This holiday season, Muse is taking its brand identity one step further by opening a store.
Open this week, Muse is hosting a brick-and-mortar pop-up shop in New York City’s West Village neighborhood through the end of January.
The forward-thinking showroom isn’t a stranger to collaborations (it’s popped up at Bergdorfs before via various partnerships) but this is its first IRL pop-up in its very own space.
Stocked designers are: Anna Maccieri Rossi, Bea Bongiasca, Buddha Mama, Castro NYC, Christina Alexiou, Elena Votsi, Elie Top, Futura, Guita M, Holly Dyment, Jenna Blake, Joanna Dahdah, Kwit, Lorraine West, Luis Morais, Lito, Marlo Laz, Michelle Fantaci, Ondyn, Prasi, Nancy Newberg, Nikos Koulis, Silvia Furmanovich, Sylva & Cie, Tara Hirshberg, Ten Thousand Things and Wilfredo Rosado’s new offshoot, W.Rosado.
Some of the designers are Muse clients, while others are friends of the showroom.
Many have designed charms for Muse’s ongoing charitable collection, “Have a Heart,” which will also be available for holiday shopping with a jewels-for-good bent.
Lots of the featured jewels are exclusive designs or one-of-a-kind pieces.
In addition to the designer bling, Muse will offer a curation of other special objects, like the latest jewelry books from Marion Fasel and Stellene Volandes, as well as art and home goods both vintage and new.
Muse Founder Jennifer Shanker said, “Trends in ready-to-wear come and go, but fine jewelry is timeless and will always have lasting value.
“In the past few months, we’ve seen customers showing a greater interest in and appreciation for meaningful pieces, quality design, elevated alternative materials, and consciously collecting fewer, better things.”
The Muse pop-up is located at 605 Hudson Street and can be shopped on the showroom’s website.
It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Monday by appointment only.
A variety of pieces from Muse’s charitable initiative, “Have a Heart.” They are available to shop in-person from the showroom’s pop-up shop in New York City, starting this week.
An interior view of the shop, located in Manhattan’s West Village
Shoppers can score these diamond and clear enamel earrings from Nikos Koulis from the Muse pop-up in time for the holidays.
Muse’s holiday pop-up isn’t just home to contemporary designer jewelry; it also features a smattering of objects founder Jennifer Shanker has curated, like this marquetry mirror from jewelry and accessory designer and longtime Muse client Silvia Furmanovich.
