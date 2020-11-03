You Can Shop Muse Showroom IRL at This NYC Pop-Up

Muse’s holiday pop-up isn’t just home to contemporary designer jewelry; it also features a smattering of objects founder Jennifer Shanker has curated, like this marquetry mirror from jewelry and accessory designer and longtime Muse client Silvia Furmanovich.

Shoppers can score these diamond and clear enamel earrings from Nikos Koulis from the Muse pop-up in time for the holidays.

An interior view of the shop, located in Manhattan’s West Village

A variety of pieces from Muse’s charitable initiative, “Have a Heart.” They are available to shop in-person from the showroom’s pop-up shop in New York City, starting this week.

