2 Major Organizations Want to See What’s on Your Wish List
New York—Jewelers of America and the American Gem Society are teaming up this fall in an effort to stoke consumer interest in fine jewelry at the end of an arduous year.
The two organizations announced Monday that they will launch a wish list-focused consumer-facing marketing campaign later this month.
Called “My Jewelry Wish List,” the campaign encourages members of industry at all levels to craft wish lists of their own and share the pieces they are coveting with their clients and followers.
It is set to go live Oct. 26 and will be promoted on both the JA and AGS websites, as well as through their respective social media platforms.
The two organizations have created a toolkit for members that includes: website and social media templates, how-to guides and sample social media posts. There’s also a digital “Wish Book,” spotlighting jewelry from JA and AGS members.
In addition, the Wish List campaign has a sweepstakes component for consumers, which will be promoted online as well.
Four winners will receive a gift card to a JA or AGS member jeweler near them.
Consumers can enter through the JA or AGS website or via Instagram, and they can find the closest jeweler to them via the jewelry store search functions on both organizations’ websites.
“By joining together and combining resources, we can make a bigger impact and drive more consumers to our members’ stores,” said AGS and AGS Laboratories CEO Katherine Bodoh. “It has been a challenging year and our wish is to help our members this holiday season.”
JA President and CEO David Bonaparte said the goal of a campaign is to get consumers thinking about fine jewelry ahead of the holiday season, and heading into their local jeweler’s store to create a wish list.
“We are excited to work with AGS on this campaign. Together we can have a larger voice and help the industry command more of the gift-giving share.”
To learn more about the campaign, contact JA (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or AGS (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).
