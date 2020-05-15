10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Among the major headlines last week was a new coronavirus relief bill proposal, Jared hosting virtual weddings, and the postponement and cancellation of more jewelry trade shows.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. Simon G. Launches E-Commerce to Support Retailers
The jewelry brand is selling direct-to-consumer on its website, with profits going to the retail partner closest to the customer.
2. How 16 Designers Are Driving Consumer Interest During COVID-19
Essential Jewelry Collective is an Instagram account dedicated to promoting the designers’ work.
3. Jared Now Pronounces You Virtually Married
The jeweler will host virtual weddings for 1,000 couples whose ceremonies have been postponed due to the coronavirus.
4. House Democrats Propose $3T Coronavirus Relief Bill
The plan includes provisions for small businesses, including changes to the Paycheck Protection Program.
5. Melee Postpones August Jewelry Trade Show
It has been rescheduled for October.
6. Squirrel Spotting: Life in Lockdown
In his latest column, Peter Smith muses about “Taxi Driver,” a condescending conversation, and what jewelers can learn from his dentist.
7. JA Opens Registration, Announces Agenda for Convention
Jewelers of America’s Virtual National Convention is slated for May 26 to 28.
8. 2 More Organizations Make Changes to 2020 Schedule
IJO has cancelled its July show while MJSA pushed back its Expo to March 2021.
9. 10 Questions with De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver
De Beers’ top executive speaks on India’s call for a rough import moratorium, marketing in a post-pandemic world and the resiliency of diamonds.
10. 5 Thoughts on Economic Recovery from NRF, IMF
In two separate reports, economists from the National Retail Federation and the International Monetary Fund discussed consumer confidence and preventing future pandemics.
