10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, the Primetime Emmy Awards took place on a virtual stage while another annual event, Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, also has gone mainly online due to COVID-19.
In other news, a Delaware court set a date for the Tiffany v. LVMH showdown, and a big chain snapped up a popular Tennessee independent jeweler.
These are just a few of the stories you might have missed from last week, and they’re all below.
1) Tiffany, LVMH Trial Set for January
A judge granted Tiffany’s request to expedite legal proceedings after LVMH announced it wanted to back out of its pending acquisition of the jeweler.
2) Fink’s Jewelers Adds to the Family with Acquisition
The retailer now owns Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Rone Regency Jewelers, which will transition its name next month.
3) The Next to Last Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender Is Here
The mine that produces the pink stones, as well red and purple diamonds, is set to close at the end of the year.
4) A Visitor Just Uncovered This 9-Carat Diamond in Arkansas
It’s the second largest find since Crater of Diamonds became a state park in 1972.
5) Peep the 5 Best Celebrity Jewelry Looks at the Emmys
These jewels made an impact, even during a virtual broadcast.
6) Golden Globe-Nominated Actress Fronts New Diamond Campaign
Ana de Armas, who scored a Globe nod for her performance in “Knives Out,” is the face of the Natural Diamond Council’s marketing push.
7) Creative Connecting: Social Media Ethics in a Highly Charged World
Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams share advice on navigating politics, negative reviews and online trolling in these difficult and volatile times.
8) Watch: Matt Stuller Looks Back on 50 Years in Business
See the Stuller founder and CEO talk about his greatest challenge in 50 years and the upcoming holiday season.
9) Find Out Which Jewelry Designer Will Appear on Shark Tank
They will be a guest judge on the new season of the business reality show.
10) JA, National Jeweler Conducting Diversity Survey
It delves into hiring practices, inclusion policies and racial discrimination, and should be taken by both employers and employees.
