Zales’ Valentine’s Day Campaign Is About All Kinds of Love

By Lenore Fedow
As part of Zales’ new Valentine’s Day ad campaign, shoppers can virtually try on these wings and jewelry via a Snapchat filter.

Akron, Ohio—Love is in the air, and so is a new advertising campaign from Zales.

The Signet Jewelers Ltd.-owned banner is pulling out all the stops just in time for Valentine’s Day by introducing a new goddess.

Its ads will feature “Valentina,” a modern-day goddess “created to help spread and celebrate all kinds of love.”

"We wanted to give people inspiration to celebrate relationships that have kept them going over the past year, whether romantic, friendship or supportive,” said John McNamara, vice president of marketing at Signet Jewelers, in a statement to National Jeweler.

20210203 Zales insertZales' Valentine’s Day campaign will feature everyday fine jewelry, including hoop earrings and stacking rings.Described as “Cupid’s new style muse,” Valentina will be a prominent figure in the new campaign.

“Our breakthrough campaign celebrates love by bringing to life a charismatic new Valentine’s Day icon who is true to Zales’ brand values—a vehicle to reinforce the brand as bold, stylish and fashionable,” said Zales in a statement.

The campaign encourages female self-purchasers, in particular, to show off their personal style through everyday fine jewelry, including layered chains, hoop earrings, and stacking rings.

“Our Valentina campaign speaks to our friends, family and partners—all those who were our real support system and helped us go through everything last year. And in the process, we all rediscovered the power of our relationships,” said Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer at Badger & Winters, the New York-based advertising agency behind the campaign.


The ads began running Monday across broadcast TV as well as via paid and organic social media posts.

Also as part of the campaign, a Snapchat photo filter will be available, outfitting users in Valentina’s signature wings while they virtually try on Valentine’s Day jewelry.

An interactive “Love Finds a Way” quiz calculates the odds of meeting a new partner, which can be shared to social media channels.

There is also a “Love Finds a Way” sweepstakes, offering quiz-takers the chance to win free jewelry if they share their results on social media with a special hashtag.


