US Gold Jewelry Demand ‘Relatively Resilient’ in Q4

Alexia Connellan designed these convertible, Art Deco-inspired yellow gold “Gatsby” earrings set with yellow diamonds. The earrings can be worn five ways: as a pair of diamond huggies, as tailored yellow circle drops, with a long diamond dangle off the circles (pictured), with a green tourmaline crystal dangle (reverse side, not pictured) and with either of the drops as a pendant on a chain.