At 60, Accutron Decides It’s Time for a Podcast
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Accutron, which had the distinction of being the first fully electronic watch when it was introduced in 1960, is looking to remain relevant as it prepares for a 2020 relaunch.
Late last month, the Citizen-owned watch brand launched a podcast that will be updated every week with episodes focusing on American culture, entertainment and history.
Citizen said it’s the first full-fledged podcast hosted by a watch brand, and it aims to introduce the Accutron to the next generation.
“Beyond being a watch, the Accutron brand has been an integral part of American culture since the ‘60s,” said Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America. “With podcasts becoming the ultimate vehicle for conversation in today’s world, The Accutron Show serves to entertain, inform and celebrate the history of our country to a new generation of listeners.”
The premiere episode of The Accutron Show was released July 27, and guests so far have included Sam Phillips, president of La Palina Cigars, and Mika Bulmash, founder and CEO of Wine for the World.
The July 28 episode featured guest Reginald Brack, industry analyst for watches and jewelry at the NPD Group.
Brack and the hosts chatted about the subjective notion of value, the cult of collecting, trends in luxury, and which watches are selling and why.
The podcast’s debut comes ahead of a reintroduction for Accutron, which is relaunching as its own brand separate from original manufacturer Bulova later this year. (Citizen has owned Bulova since 2008.)
Late last month, the Citizen-owned watch brand launched a podcast that will be updated every week with episodes focusing on American culture, entertainment and history.
Hosted by journalist Bill McCuddy with contributors David Graver and Scott Alexander, it’s called “The Accutron Show” and is available wherever podcasts are listened to, including Apple and Spotify.
Citizen said it’s the first full-fledged podcast hosted by a watch brand, and it aims to introduce the Accutron to the next generation.
“Beyond being a watch, the Accutron brand has been an integral part of American culture since the ‘60s,” said Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America. “With podcasts becoming the ultimate vehicle for conversation in today’s world, The Accutron Show serves to entertain, inform and celebrate the history of our country to a new generation of listeners.”
The premiere episode of The Accutron Show was released July 27, and guests so far have included Sam Phillips, president of La Palina Cigars, and Mika Bulmash, founder and CEO of Wine for the World.
The July 28 episode featured guest Reginald Brack, industry analyst for watches and jewelry at the NPD Group.
Brack and the hosts chatted about the subjective notion of value, the cult of collecting, trends in luxury, and which watches are selling and why.
The podcast’s debut comes ahead of a reintroduction for Accutron, which is relaunching as its own brand separate from original manufacturer Bulova later this year. (Citizen has owned Bulova since 2008.)
Get the Daily News >