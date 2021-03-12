Watch: Looking Back on a Year in Lockdown
March marks one year since cities across America started implementing lockdown orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stores and nonessential businesses were forced to close for months, and life changed forever.
The crisis forced new ways of operating for businesses, including safe, contactless delivery options and reaching customers through digital platforms.
To mark a year under lockdown, National Jeweler’s four editors sat down for a special “My Next Question” webinar to reflect on innovation in the industry, the future of jewelry trade shows, what they’ve learned, and more.
Watch the full session below.
Join us for another episode of “My Next Question” this coming Tuesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, when Associate Editor Lenore Fedow will chat with Olark CEO Ben Congleton about how a website chat feature can improve the overall customer experience.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
Stores and nonessential businesses were forced to close for months, and life changed forever.
The crisis forced new ways of operating for businesses, including safe, contactless delivery options and reaching customers through digital platforms.
To mark a year under lockdown, National Jeweler’s four editors sat down for a special “My Next Question” webinar to reflect on innovation in the industry, the future of jewelry trade shows, what they’ve learned, and more.
Watch the full session below.
Join us for another episode of “My Next Question” this coming Tuesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, when Associate Editor Lenore Fedow will chat with Olark CEO Ben Congleton about how a website chat feature can improve the overall customer experience.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.